New Strong Sell Stocks for November 20th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Albireo Pharma, Inc. ALBO is a biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.7% downward over the last 30 days.

BEST Inc. BEST is a smart supply chain service provider in China. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 51.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Cortexyme, Inc. CRTX is focussed on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Energy Fuels Inc. UUUU is engaged in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Kaleyra, Inc. KLR is a provider of a cloud communications platform for enterprises. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Cortexyme, Inc. (CRTX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU): Free Stock Analysis Report



Albireo Pharma, Inc. (ALBO): Free Stock Analysis Report



BEST, Inc. Sponsored ADR (BEST): Free Stock Analysis Report



GigCapital, Inc. (KLR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.