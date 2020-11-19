New Strong Sell Stocks for November 19th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. FENC is a biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5% downward over the last 30 days.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. ALRN is focused on developing and commercializing a novel class of stabilized cell-permeating alpha-helical peptides in the oncology and other therapeutic areas in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Celsion Corporation CLSN is an integrated development clinical stage oncology drug company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.9% downward over the last 30 days.

eMagin Corporation EMAN is a designer and manufacturer of organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 30.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Mercury General Corporation MCY is engaged in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.1% downward over the last 30 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.