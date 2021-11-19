New Strong Sell Stocks for November 19th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Amedisys, Inc. AMED provides healthcare services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. CSII is a medical device company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

DaVita Inc. DVA provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Griffon Corporation GFF provides consumer and professional, and home and building products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Lantronix, Inc. LTRX provides software as a service, engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things, and remote environment management. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

