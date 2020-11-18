New Strong Sell Stocks for November 18th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Amyris, Inc. AMRS is a biotechnology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 29.3% downward over the last 30 days.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. THMO is a developer and marketer of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T and other cell-based therapies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 42.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. COGT is engaged in developing a pipeline of novel therapies to treat cancer patients. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. DLB is a creator of audio and imaging technologies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.6% downward over the last 30 days.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. HOOK is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.1% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.