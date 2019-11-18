New Strong Sell Stocks for November 18th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. ADES is a provider of emission reduction technologies and specialty chemicals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 21.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Beazer Homes USA, Inc. BZH is a homebuilder. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Braskem S.A. BAK is a producer and seller of thermoplastic resins. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 39.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Eastman Chemical Company EMN is a provider of advanced materials and specialty additives. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. ETH is a manufacturer and retailer of manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.4% downward over the last 30 days.
