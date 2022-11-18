New Strong Sell Stocks for November 18th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

BRF BRFS is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 59.0% downward over the last 60 days.

Banco ntander Brasil BSBR is a retail and commercial bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Absolute Software ABST is engaged in the business of providing firmware-persistent endpoint security and management solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.6% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

