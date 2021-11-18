Stocks

New Strong Sell Stocks for November 18th

Zacks Equity Research
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Xerox Holdings Corporation XRX is a workplace technology company that designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Shopify Inc. SHOP is a commerce company that provides a commerce platform and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.3% downward over the last 30 days.

International Business Machines Corporation IBM provides integrated solutions and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc. BLMN owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. NUS develops and distributes personal care and wellness products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.8% downward over the last 30 days.

    Most Popular