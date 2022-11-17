New Strong Sell Stocks for November 17th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

BRF BRFS is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 59.0% downward over the last 60 days.

A. O. Smith AOS is one of the leading manufacturers of commercial and residential water heating equipment, and water treatment products of the world. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 11.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Amryt Pharma AMYT is a provider of home health and hospice services throughout the U.S. to the growing chronic, co-morbid, and aging American population. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.6% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

