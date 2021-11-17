New Strong Sell Stocks for November 17th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Americold Realty Trust COLD is a real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Brooks Automation, Inc. BRKS is a provider of automation, vacuum, and instrumentation solutions for multiple markets including semiconductor manufacturing, life sciences, and clean energy. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 82.8% downward over the last 30 days.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. CURO is a provider of consumer finance products to underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.9% downward over the last 30 days.

L.B. Foster Company FSTR is engaged in the manufacture, fabrication and distribution of rail and trackwork, piling, highway products and tubular products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 41.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Magellan Health, Inc. MGLN is a provider of healthcare management services in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 14% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.