New Strong Sell Stocks for November 16th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

The Walt Disney Company DIS operates as an entertainment company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Arvinas, Inc. ARVN is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Coherent, Inc. COHR provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Energy Fuels Inc. UUUU engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. KOS is a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.6% downward over the last 30 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.