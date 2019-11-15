New Strong Sell Stocks for November 15th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Air France-KLM SA (AFLYY) is a provider of passenger transportation services on scheduled flights.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1% downward over the last 30 days.

Canon Inc. (CAJ) is a manufacturer and marketer of office multifunction devices. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) is an outdoor advertising company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 80% downward over the last 30 days.

CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) is a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2% downward over the last 30 days.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (RDY) is an integrated pharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 23.8% downward over the last 30 days.

