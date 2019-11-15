Markets

New Strong Sell Stocks for November 15th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Air France-KLM SA (AFLYYis a provider of passenger transportation services on scheduled flights.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1% downward over the last 30 days.

Canon Inc. (CAJ) is a manufacturer and marketer of office multifunction devices. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCOis an outdoor advertising company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 80% downward over the last 30 days.

CVB Financial Corp. (CVBFis a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2% downward over the last 30 days.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (RDYis an integrated pharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 23.8% downward over the last 30 days.

