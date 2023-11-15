New Strong Sell Stocks for November 15th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. AESI is a proppant and logistics services provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Capri Holdings Limited CPRI is an apparel and fashion retailer company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated CSL is an engineered products manufacturer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.7% downward over the last 60 days.

