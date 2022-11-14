New Strong Sell Stocks for November 14th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
AB SKF SKFRY is engaged in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.6% downward over the last 60 days.
AcuityAds ATY is a technology company which provides marketers a one-stop solution for omnichannel digital advertising. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 20.0% downward over the last 60 days.
Arco Platform ARCE is an educational software developerwhich offers a platform that delivers educational content in printed and digital formats. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.4% downward over the last 60 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
AB SKF (SKFRY): Free Stock Analysis Report
Arco Platform Limited (ARCE): Free Stock Analysis Report
AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (ATY): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.