New Strong Sell Stocks for November 14th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AB SKF SKFRY is engaged in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.6% downward over the last 60 days.

AcuityAds ATY is a technology company which provides marketers a one-stop solution for omnichannel digital advertising. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 20.0% downward over the last 60 days.

Arco Platform ARCE is an educational software developerwhich offers a platform that delivers educational content in printed and digital formats. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.4% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

