New Strong Sell Stocks for November 13th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. APT engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel and infection control, and building supply products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Capstone Turbine Corporation CPST develops, designs, assembles and sells Capstone MicroTurbines. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Griffon Corporation GFF engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company HBB is a designer, marketer and distributor of branded electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars and hotels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. KLDO is a clinical-stage healthcare company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.9% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

