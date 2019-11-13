New Strong Sell Stocks for November 13th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Adient plc (ADNT) is a manufacturer of seating systems and components for vehicles. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR) is a provider of software and cloud solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 37.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT) is a real estate finance company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) is a manufacturer and seller of construction and mining equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (RDY) is an integrated pharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 23.8% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.