New Strong Sell Stocks for November 12th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Alto Ingredients, Inc. ALTO produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 51.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. CSII is a medical device company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Dell Technologies Inc. DELL designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Purple Innovation, Inc. PRPL designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 84.1% downward over the last 30 days.

WestRock Company WRK manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.1% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


