New Strong Sell Stocks for November 12th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AerCap Holdings N.V. AER is an aircraft leasing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. COGT is a biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Euronav NV EURN is engaged in the shipping and storage of crude oil across the world. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15% downward over the last 30 days.

FBL Financial Group, Inc. FFG is a seller of individual life insurance and annuity products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Kaleyra, Inc. KLR is the operator of a cloud communications platform for enterprises. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7% downward over the last 30 days.

