New Strong Sell Stocks for November 12th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Albemarle Corporation ALB is a company that develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Expedia Group, Inc. EXPE an online travel company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10% downward over the last 30 days.
PlayAGS, Inc. AGS is a company that designs and supplies electronic gaming machines to gaming companies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 78.6% downward over the last 30 days.
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC IHG is a company that owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 18% downward over the last 30 days.
Owens-Illinois, Inc. OI is a company that manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.2% downward over the last 30 days.
