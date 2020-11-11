Markets

New Strong Sell Stocks for November 11th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Exelixis, Inc. EXEL is an oncology-focused biotechnology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 30.4% downward over the last 30 days.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. JJSF manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.4% downward over the last 30 days.

LendingTree, Inc. TREE operates online consumer platform. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. PLMR provides specialty property insurance. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. SDPI is a drilling and completion tool technology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 88.9% downward over the last 30 days.

