New Strong Sell Stocks for November 11th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM is a company that engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold, silver and copper properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 100% downward over the last 30 days.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. BXC is a company that distributes building and industrial products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited RDY is an integrated pharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.8% downward over the last 30 days.

GrafTech International Ltd. EAF is a company that researches develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Plantronics, Inc. PLT is a company that designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 44% downward over the last 30 days.

