New Strong Sell Stocks for November 11th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND is a food company, that manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Resideo Technologies, Inc. REZI develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.9% downward over the last 30 days.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. THS manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 35.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Sanmina Corporation SANM provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.3% downward over the last 30 days.

National Health Investors, Inc. NHI is a reit specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.8% downward over the last 30 days.

