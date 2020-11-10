New Strong Sell Stocks for November 10th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Sabre Corporation SABR provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Valero Energy Corporation VLO manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Banco de Chile BCH provides banking and financial products and services to customers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Genesis Energy, L.P. GEL operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Lincoln National Corporation LNC operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 25.1% downward over the last 30 days.

