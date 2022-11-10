New Strong Sell Stocks for November 10th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Amryt Pharma AMYT is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 47.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Chord Energy Corporation CHRD is an independent exploration and production company with its long-lived assets in the Williston Basin. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Black Knight Financial Services BKI is engaged in the provision of integrated technology, workflow automation and data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries, through its subsidiaries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.1% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.