New Strong Sell Stocks for November 10th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AstraZeneca PLC AZN discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Barrick Gold Corporation GOLD engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Inari Medical, Inc. NARI is a commercial-stage medical device company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 63.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Koppers Holdings Inc. KOP provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Tencent Holdings Limited TCEHY is an investment holding company, provides value-added services and online advertising services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.1% downward over the last 30 days.

