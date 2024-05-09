New Strong Sell Stocks for May 9th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Amplify Energy AMPY is an oil and natural gas company which is engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 11.5% downward over the last 60 days.

ALLIENT INC ALNT designs, manufactures and sells precision and specialty-controlled motion components and systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Alamo Group ALG is a leader in the design, manufacture, distribution and service of high-quality equipment for infrastructure maintenance, agriculture and other applications. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.6% downward over the last 60 days.

