News & Insights

Stocks

New Strong Sell Stocks for May 9th

May 09, 2023 — 07:07 am EDT

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks ->

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

ArcBest Corporation ARCB is a freight transportation and integrated logistics services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL provides data-infrastructure semiconductor solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Silence Therapeutics plc SLN is a biotechnology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.0% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Download the brand-new FREE report revealing 5 EV battery stocks set to soar.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Silence Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (SLN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
StocksInvesting
Zacks
Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MRVL
ARCB
SLN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.