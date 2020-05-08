Markets

New Strong Sell Stocks for May 8th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

ArcBest Corporation ARCB is a provider of freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. ARGO underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 31.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation AUB is the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.6% downward over the last 30 days.

BorgWarner Inc. BWA is a provider of solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 34.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. CCBG is the bank holding company for Capital City Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 18.5% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


