New Strong Sell Stocks for May 7th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Air Lease Corporation AL is an aircraft leasing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Chegg, Inc. CHGG operates as a direct-to-student learning platform. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Okta, Inc. OKTA provides identity management platform. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Arcimoto, Inc. FUV designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Systemax Inc. SYX operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.6% downward over the last 30 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.