New Strong Sell Stocks for May 7th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

1st Constitution Bancorp FCCY is the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 22.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Alamo Group Inc. ALG is the manufacturer and distributer of agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 38% downward over the last 30 days.

BancorpSouth Bank BXS is a provider of commercial banking and financial services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 44.6% downward over the last 30 days.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. BCBP is the owner and operator of BCB Community Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.3% downward over the last 30 days.

County Bancorp, Inc. ICBK is the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 27.9% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.