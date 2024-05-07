New Strong Sell Stocks for May 7th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Allete ALE is an energy company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.4% downward over the last 60 days.

ASGN ASGN is aprovider IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.3% downward over the last 60 days.

BrightSpire Capital BRSP is a commercial real estate credit REIT which is focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio consisting primarily of CRE debt investments and net leased properties predominantly in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 7.2% downward over the last 60 days.

