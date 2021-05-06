Stocks

New Strong Sell Stocks for May 6th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. OYST is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. CDAY is a human capital management software company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.3% downward over the last 30 days.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc GWPH is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in a broad range of disease areas. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. HRTG is a property and casualty insurance holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 35.8% downward over the last 30 days.

National Instruments Corporation NATI provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.5% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
National Instruments Corporation (NATI): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
OYSTER PT PHARM (OYST): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
 
Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing

Latest Stocks Videos

    #TradeTalks: Stocks have struggled to set new highs, despite all the recent economic data

    Stocks have struggled to set new highs, despite all the recent economic data which is starting to look like the V-shaped recovery some forecast just 12 months ago. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino.

    Apr 28, 2021

    Zacks

    Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

    Learn More

    Explore Stocks

    Explore

    Most Popular