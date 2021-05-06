New Strong Sell Stocks for May 6th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. OYST is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. CDAY is a human capital management software company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.3% downward over the last 30 days.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc GWPH is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in a broad range of disease areas. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. HRTG is a property and casualty insurance holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 35.8% downward over the last 30 days.

National Instruments Corporation NATI provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.5% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



National Instruments Corporation (NATI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG): Free Stock Analysis Report



GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH): Free Stock Analysis Report



Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY): Free Stock Analysis Report



OYSTER PT PHARM (OYST): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.