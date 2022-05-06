New Strong Sell Stocks for May 6th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:



AT&T T is the leading communications service carrier. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.5% downward over the last 60 days.

BASF BASFY is the world's leading chemical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Bayerische Motoren Werke ( BAMXF ) is an automotive company that develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, spare parts, and accessories worldwide. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 9.9% downward over the last 60 days.

