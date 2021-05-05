Stocks

New Strong Sell Stocks for May 5th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Blackbaud, Inc. BLKB provides cloud software solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Citrix Systems, Inc. CTXS is an enterprise software company that provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. EKSO designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Federated Hermes, Inc. FHI is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Gannett Co., Inc. GCI operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 25% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


