New Strong Sell Stocks for May 5th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Aegion Corporation AEGN is a provider of technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 39.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Align Technology, Inc. ALGN is a medical device company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 27.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Amalgamated Bank AMAL is the owner and operator of a commercial bank and a chartered trust company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. APLE is a publicly traded real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 53.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. ARGO is engaged in underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 21% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.