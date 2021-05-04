Stocks

New Strong Sell Stocks for May 4th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Abiomed, Inc. ABMD is a provider of mechanical circulatory support devices and offers a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. CLMT is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Falcon Minerals Corporation FLMN own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Grubhub Inc. GRUB is an online and mobile food ordering company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC IHG offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.4% downward over the last 30 days.

