New Strong Sell Stocks for May 4th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Abiomed, Inc. ABMD is a provider of mechanical circulatory support devices and offers a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. CLMT is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Falcon Minerals Corporation FLMN own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Grubhub Inc. GRUB is an online and mobile food ordering company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC IHG offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.4% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG): Free Stock Analysis Report



ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD): Free Stock Analysis Report



Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (CLMT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Grubhub Inc. (GRUB): Free Stock Analysis Report



Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.