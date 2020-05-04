New Strong Sell Stocks for May 4th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation VAC develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 34.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Owens Corning OC produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 29.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. XHR invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 46.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. HST is a lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 40.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Colliers International Group Inc. CIGI provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 28% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

