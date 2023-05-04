New Strong Sell Stocks for May 4th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Banc of California BANC provides comprehensive banking services to California's diverse private businesses, entrepreneurs and homeowners. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 21.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Avidbank Holdings AVBH is a locally owned and managed, California State chartered commercial bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Amplify Energy AMPY is an oil and natural gas company which is engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.9% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

