New Strong Sell Stocks for May 3rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Baidu, Inc. BIDU provides internet search services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Cronos Group Inc. CRON operates as a cannabinoid company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.1% downward over the last 30 days.

FormFactor, Inc. FORM designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.9% downward over the last 30 days.

LTC Properties, Inc. LTC is a REIT investing in seniors housing and health care properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Sunworks, Inc. SUNW provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 66.7% downward over the last 30 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.