New Strong Sell Stocks for May 3rd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

ADT Inc. ADT is a smart home solutions providing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.4% downward over the last 60 days.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. XRAY is a manufacturer of dental products and technologies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.7% downward over the last 60 days.

BGSF, Inc. BGSF is a workforce solutions and placement services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.8% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.




