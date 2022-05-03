New Strong Sell Stocks for May 3rd
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
ADT Inc. ADT is a smart home solutions providing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.4% downward over the last 60 days.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. XRAY is a manufacturer of dental products and technologies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.7% downward over the last 60 days.
BGSF, Inc. BGSF is a workforce solutions and placement services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.8% downward over the last 60 days.
