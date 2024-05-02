New Strong Sell Stocks for May 2nd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

3D Systems Corporation DDD is a 3D printing and digital company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 42.9% downward over the last 60 days.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. ARR is a mortgage real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 18.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR is a car rental company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 18.7% downward over the last 60 days.

