New Strong Sell Stocks for May 2nd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:



Alector ALEC is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 229.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Amyris AMRS is an integrated renewable products company applying industrial synthetic biology to genetically modify microorganisms to serve as living factories. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 135.5% downward over the last 60 days.

BioLife Solutions BLFS is a next-generation preservation solutions designed to maintain the viability and health of cellular matter and tissues during freezing, transportation and storage. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 110.3 % downward over the last 60 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.