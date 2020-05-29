New Strong Sell Stocks for May 29th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. DLB creates audio and imaging technologies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 36% downward over the last 30 days.

GMS Inc. GMS distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and building products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.3% downward over the last 30 days.

GrafTech International Ltd. EAF researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 46.3% downward over the last 30 days.

The Walt Disney Company DIS is as an entertainment company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 29.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Transcat, Inc. TRNS provides calibration and laboratory instrument services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 33.9% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

