New Strong Sell Stocks for May 28th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Adicet Bio, Inc. ACET is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10% downward over the last 30 days.

Fury Gold Mines Limited FURY operates as an exploration and development company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 44.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Krystal Biotech, Inc. KRYS is a clinical stage biotechnology company that engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 22.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. MRSN is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.4% downward over the last 30 days.

NewAge, Inc. NBEV develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

