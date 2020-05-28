New Strong Sell Stocks for May 28th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

1st Source Corporation (SRCE) operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.3% downward over the last 30 days.

AB Volvo (publ) (VLVLY) is a manufacturer and marketer of trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 9.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) is a developer and manufacturer of golf products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Bruker Corporation (BRKR) is a manufacturer of scientific instruments and analytical and diagnostic solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 14.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) is a manufacturer and marketer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines and industrial gas turbines. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 19.8% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

