Stocks

New Strong Sell Stocks for May 27th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Afya Limited AFYA is a medical education group. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. BNL is an internally-managed REIT. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. CLBS is an immunotherapy company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. EKSO is engaged in designing, developing and selling wearable robots or exoskeletons for the medical, military, industrial and consumer markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Eli Lilly and Company LLY discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.3% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


Click to get this free report

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY): Free Stock Analysis Report

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (EKSO): Free Stock Analysis Report

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (CLBS): Free Stock Analysis Report

Afya Limited (AFYA): Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (BNL): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing

Latest Stocks Videos

    Tech is Here to Stay: Morgan Stanley's Simonetti

    Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management Senior Vice President Katerina Simonetti speaks to Bloomberg's Alix Steel and Guy Johnson about tech stocks and investors seeking value in data on "Bloomberg Markets: European Close". (Source: Bloomberg)

    May 14, 2021

    Zacks

    Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

    Learn More

    Explore Stocks

    Explore

    Most Popular