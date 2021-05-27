New Strong Sell Stocks for May 27th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Afya Limited AFYA is a medical education group. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. BNL is an internally-managed REIT. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. CLBS is an immunotherapy company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. EKSO is engaged in designing, developing and selling wearable robots or exoskeletons for the medical, military, industrial and consumer markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Eli Lilly and Company LLY discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.3% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

