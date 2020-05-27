New Strong Sell Stocks for May 27th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

The Buckle, Inc. BKE operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 21.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Flex Ltd. FLEX provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Globus Medical, Inc. GMED is a medical device company that focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 48.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Installed Building Products, Inc. IBP engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Interface, Inc. TILE is a modular flooring company that designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.3% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

