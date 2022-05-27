New Strong Sell Stocks for May 27th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Acer Therapeutics Inc. ACER is a pharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Bath & Body Works, Inc. BBWI is an Ohio-based specialty retailer which offers exclusive fragrances for the body and home, fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Becton, Dickinson and Company BDX is a medical technology company engaged principally in the development, manufacture and sale of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 13.2 % downward over the last 60 days.

