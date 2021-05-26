New Strong Sell Stocks for May 26th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Albireo Pharma, Inc. ALBO is a biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. EBMT operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.5% downward over the last 30 days.

GAN Limited GAN is a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. IRTC is a digital healthcare company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 29.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP WLKP is a manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.6% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

