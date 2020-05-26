New Strong Sell Stocks for May 26th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. ARR invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 37.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Avnet, Inc. AVT is a seller and distributor of electronic components. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.3% downward over the last 30 days.

CBTX, Inc. CBTX is the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 36.3% downward over the last 30 days.

First Merchants Corporation FRME is the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.6% downward over the last 30 days.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. GIII is a designer and marketer of women's and men's apparel. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.1% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

