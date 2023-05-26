New Strong Sell Stocks for May 26th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

BankFinancial Corporation BFIN is the holding company for BankFinancial, F.S.B., a full-service, community-oriented savings bank providing financial services to individuals, families, and businesses through eighteen full-service banking offices, located in Cook. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.0% downward over the last 60 days.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. PFSI provides financial services primarily in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Redwood Trust, Inc. RWT is a self-advised and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 40.0% downward over the last 60 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.